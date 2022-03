IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa climbed nine spots in the AP women’s basketball poll to No. 12 after a big week for the Hawkeyes.

South Carolina remains the unanimous No. 1 team, followed by Stanford, N.C. State and Louisville and Baylor in the top five. LSU, UConn, Iowa State, Texas and Michigan round out the top 10 teams in the poll.

