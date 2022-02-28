Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa City lifts mask order, civil emergency

People will no longer have to wear masks in Linn County facilities starting Monday.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:26 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague on Monday lifted the city’s mask mandate and civil emergency.

Masks will not be required at city facilities starting on Tuesday.

Teague cited updated COVID-19 guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC lists Johnson County as “medium” on its COVID-19 community level.

“New cases of COVID-19 are decreasing and hospitalizations due to the illness continue to fall,” said Teague. “I ask the entire Iowa City community to continue to do your part to prevent the spread of this disease. Make responsible choices. Isolate or quarantine when necessary. And wear a mask if you’re a risk to others.”

The city is still asking anyone exposed to COVID-19, or having tested positive for the virus, to follow the CDC’s isolation and quarantine guidelines.

Teague also noted that policies of businesses, medical facilities and events may still require masks, and residents should respect those policies.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds ended the statewide Public Health Disaster Emergency on Feb. 15, comparing the future of COVID-19 to the flu.

Linn County has also lifted its mask requirements for county facilities.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCRG-TV9
KCRG statement on former anchor
The teen has been charged with Operating While Intoxicated First Offense (serious misdemeanor),...
Manchester teen arrested for OWI, hit and run of Fayette County house
More than 81 percent of Americans have an unfavorable opinion of Vladimir Putin
Poll: 7 out of 10 Americans say U.S. Troops should get involved if Russia invades a NATO country; 63% concerned Russia may use nuclear weapons
Iowa 3rd worst state for black Americans
New study shows Iowa as third worst state for Black Americans
Social media a blessing and curse
Benton County investigating suspicious social media post

Latest News

Face masks
Public buildings in Cedar Rapids, Linn County to no longer require masks
Parents say students are being bullied regarding mask wearing
Cedar Rapids school district to reduce COVID-19 isolation period to 5-days
The move comes after a trucker blockade in Canada caused massive economic disruptions.
Pa. trucker plans convoy to DC to protest COVID restrictions
Dubuque’s COVID-19 state of emergency ends