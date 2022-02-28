Iowa City lifts mask order, civil emergency

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague on Monday lifted the city’s mask mandate and civil emergency.

Masks will not be required at city facilities starting on Tuesday.

Teague cited updated COVID-19 guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC lists Johnson County as “medium” on its COVID-19 community level.

“New cases of COVID-19 are decreasing and hospitalizations due to the illness continue to fall,” said Teague. “I ask the entire Iowa City community to continue to do your part to prevent the spread of this disease. Make responsible choices. Isolate or quarantine when necessary. And wear a mask if you’re a risk to others.”

The city is still asking anyone exposed to COVID-19, or having tested positive for the virus, to follow the CDC’s isolation and quarantine guidelines.

Teague also noted that policies of businesses, medical facilities and events may still require masks, and residents should respect those policies.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds ended the statewide Public Health Disaster Emergency on Feb. 15, comparing the future of COVID-19 to the flu.

Linn County has also lifted its mask requirements for county facilities.

