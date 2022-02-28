Geneva Tower fire in Cedar Rapids determined to be accidental

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Investigators have determined the fire that occurred at the Geneva Tower in downtown Cedar Rapids on Feb. 20 was accidental.

Cedar Rapids Fire Investigators said smoking materials left unattended too close to combustible materials ignited just after midnight in a room on the ninth floor and spread quickly to floors 10, 11 and 12.

Crews had to evacuate the entire building while fighting the fire. Some residents of the tower are still waiting to return home.

The city recently announced the tower only has a fire sprinkler system on its first floor. It passed a fire inspection about four days before an overnight fire on the ninth floor injured several people early Saturday morning. The building was grandfathered into fire code.

The American Red Cross, the Salvation Army, and other groups helped those displaced from the fire. The Red Cross provided a temporary shelter at the Veterans Memorial Building downtown.

The Affordable Housing Network, Inc., the owners of the property, on Monday said it is working with the proper authorities to ensure residents will be able to return to a safe building. It also said when move-ins begin, they’ll happen in phases because some floors sustained more damage than others.

“In the coming weeks, we will be working with Linn County Emergency Management and the Cedar Rapids Police Department to discuss fire prevention & safety preparedness with residents,” Debbie Craig, Chief Advocacy of the Affordable Housing Network, Inc. (AHNI), said.

Many are still displaced after the fire at Geneva Tower in downtown Cedar Rapids one week ago Sunday.

