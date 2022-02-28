Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Geneva Tower fire in Cedar Rapids determined to be accidental

Investigators have determined the fire that occurred at the Geneva Tower in downtown Cedar Rapids on Feb. 20 was accidental.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:53 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Investigators have determined the fire that occurred at the Geneva Tower in downtown Cedar Rapids on Feb. 20 was accidental.

Cedar Rapids Fire Investigators said smoking materials left unattended too close to combustible materials ignited just after midnight in a room on the ninth floor and spread quickly to floors 10, 11 and 12.

Crews had to evacuate the entire building while fighting the fire. Some residents of the tower are still waiting to return home.

The city recently announced the tower only has a fire sprinkler system on its first floor. It passed a fire inspection about four days before an overnight fire on the ninth floor injured several people early Saturday morning. The building was grandfathered into fire code.

The American Red Cross, the Salvation Army, and other groups helped those displaced from the fire. The Red Cross provided a temporary shelter at the Veterans Memorial Building downtown.

The Affordable Housing Network, Inc., the owners of the property, on Monday said it is working with the proper authorities to ensure residents will be able to return to a safe building. It also said when move-ins begin, they’ll happen in phases because some floors sustained more damage than others.

“In the coming weeks, we will be working with Linn County Emergency Management and the Cedar Rapids Police Department to discuss fire prevention & safety preparedness with residents,” Debbie Craig, Chief Advocacy of the Affordable Housing Network, Inc. (AHNI), said.

Many are still displaced after the fire at Geneva Tower in downtown Cedar Rapids one week ago Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
More than 81 percent of Americans have an unfavorable opinion of Vladimir Putin
Poll: 7 out of 10 Americans say U.S. Troops should get involved if Russia invades a NATO country; 63% concerned Russia may use nuclear weapons
A group of truckers is ready to move across the U.S.
Midwest Freedom Convoy to roll through Iowa
Iowa 3rd worst state for black Americans
New study shows Iowa as third worst state for Black Americans
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin

Latest News

Scheels donates to Iowa Wave Shirt founders
Scheels makes large donation to founders of Iowa Wave Shirt
The Catherine McAuley Center has been working with Afgan-refugees who fled their country for...
Catherine McAuley Center looking for more English tutors to help with Afghan refugees
The Catherine McAuley Center has been working with Afgan-refugees who fled their country for...
The Catherine McAuley Center has been working with Afgan-refugees who fled their country for Cedar Rapids.
Governor Reynolds gives GOP response to 2022 State of the Union
A proposed project from Dubuque city officials could see more bees and pollinators in local...
Plan to create more natural pollinators in Dubuque parks could decrease maintenance costs