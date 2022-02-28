Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Four injured in rollover crash in Washington County

A rollover crash hurt four people in rural Washington County.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 6:58 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Four people were hurt in a rollover crash in rural Washington County early Sunday morning.

Officials said it happened just before 3:30 a.m. around 285th Street and Palm Avenue. Crews had to block off traffic for more than an hour.

First responders say they had to extricate some of the people from the vehicle. Two people were taken to local hospitals, where they are in good condition.

A third person is at the University of Iowa hospitals and clinics in critical condition. A fourth person refused medical help.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCRG-TV9
KCRG statement on former anchor
The teen has been charged with Operating While Intoxicated First Offense (serious misdemeanor),...
Manchester teen arrested for OWI, hit and run of Fayette County house
More than 81 percent of Americans have an unfavorable opinion of Vladimir Putin
Poll: 7 out of 10 Americans say U.S. Troops should get involved if Russia invades a NATO country; 63% concerned Russia may use nuclear weapons
Iowa 3rd worst state for black Americans
New study shows Iowa as third worst state for Black Americans
Social media a blessing and curse
Benton County investigating suspicious social media post

Latest News

A council is fighting the Iowa DNR's plan to evict state park employees from state park houses.
Iowa State Police Officers Council fights DNR's plan to evict state park employees
Hy-Vee Dietitian Julie Gallagher joins us to talk about how important it is for athletes to...
Dietitian discusses importance of iron for athletes
A group of truckers is ready to move across the U.S.
Trucker convoy to roll through Iowa
Judge blocks hedgefund from buying Iowa newspaper group
State of the Union Preview
State of the Union Preview