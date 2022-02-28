Four injured in rollover crash in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Four people were hurt in a rollover crash in rural Washington County early Sunday morning.

Officials said it happened just before 3:30 a.m. around 285th Street and Palm Avenue. Crews had to block off traffic for more than an hour.

First responders say they had to extricate some of the people from the vehicle. Two people were taken to local hospitals, where they are in good condition.

A third person is at the University of Iowa hospitals and clinics in critical condition. A fourth person refused medical help.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.