Former neurological rehab participant honored at On With Life fundraiser

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On With Life, the neurological rehab facility that Maggie McQuillen spent several months working with, named her the honorary chair of their Celebrate Hope fundraiser.

McQuillen is a sophomore at the University of Iowa, but, after a bad car accident, her parents weren’t sure she would ever make it this far.

“Almost two years ago, we didn’t know if she would live, whether she was going to walk or talk, live on her own, and for her to be where she’s at is because of a lot of support, a lot of prayers, a lot of help and it’s a miracle,” Matt McQuillen, her father, said.

The event was hosted at Big Grove Brewery in Iowa City and featured raffle prizes, food, and remarks from Maggie. It was also a way to raise money for the usage of a new piece of equipment at On With Life called DynaVision, which will help patients with core balance, stability, reaching, motor skills, visual tracking, and more -- something Maggie could have benefitted from during her time at the facility.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.