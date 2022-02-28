Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Former neurological rehab participant honored at On With Life fundraiser

On With Life in Coralville held its Celebrate Hope fundraiser on Sunday, and Maggie McQuillen was the honorary event chair.
By Gabby Estlund
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On With Life, the neurological rehab facility that Maggie McQuillen spent several months working with, named her the honorary chair of their Celebrate Hope fundraiser.

McQuillen is a sophomore at the University of Iowa, but, after a bad car accident, her parents weren’t sure she would ever make it this far.

“Almost two years ago, we didn’t know if she would live, whether she was going to walk or talk, live on her own, and for her to be where she’s at is because of a lot of support, a lot of prayers, a lot of help and it’s a miracle,” Matt McQuillen, her father, said.

The event was hosted at Big Grove Brewery in Iowa City and featured raffle prizes, food, and remarks from Maggie. It was also a way to raise money for the usage of a new piece of equipment at On With Life called DynaVision, which will help patients with core balance, stability, reaching, motor skills, visual tracking, and more -- something Maggie could have benefitted from during her time at the facility.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCRG-TV9
KCRG statement on former anchor
Jason Lang, a member of the West Memphis Fire Department killed in the line of duty on...
Former Coralville firefighter killed in line of duty in Arkansas
Cedar Rapids ATM robbed on Saturday morning
Cedar Rapids ATM was robbed Saturday morning
Linn County Inmate walked away from ASAC
Linn County Inmate walked away from ASAC
Truman State is a Hawkeye State
Iowa natives turn Truman State into a Hawkeye state

Latest News

Al Cummins.
Cummins, through volunteerism, ensures Iowans don’t go hungry
Geneva Tower fire.
Geneva Tower residents still seeking move-in dates after fire
People who were displaced after a fire at a downtown Cedar Rapids apartment complex are now...
One week after Geneva Tower fire, residents still waiting to go home
Iowa City Ukraine protest.
Dozens gather in Iowa City in support of Ukraine