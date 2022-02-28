Show You Care
Ending February and starting March mild this year

Today, a light southerly wind helps warm temperatures into the low 40s north to the mid 50s south. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:51 AM CST
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Look for a warmer week ahead as we begin March. Today, a light southerly wind helps warm temperatures into the low 40s north to the mid 50s south. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Tomorrow looks very similar with a slight bump in temperatures over the next few days as more snow melts. We’ll cool back into the 30s Thursday with mostly cloudy skies overhead but at this point, it appears we will stay dry. Out next shot at precipitation arrives late Friday into the weekend where rain showers and even some thunderstorms are possible. Have a good week!

