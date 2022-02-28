Show You Care
Dubuque Community School District names Amy Hawkins as new Superintendent

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Community School District announced Amy Hawkins as its new superintendent Monday afternoon.

The School Board had previously narrowed the selection down to three candidates on February 18th, before selecting Hawkins.

Amy Hawkins currently serves as the chief human resources officer for the Dubuque Community School District in Dubuque, Iowa, a role she has held since 2019.

Prior to that, she served as the district’s director of activities and athletics from 2012-2019, as well as the district’s wellness and health curriculum coordinator from 2010-2019. In these roles, she also served as the project director of the district’s LEAP Enrichment Program from 2017-2019 and as the English Language Learners (ELL) curriculum coordinator from 2018-2019.

Hawkins was also a wellness teacher and coach at Dubuque Senior High School. Hawkins holds a master of arts in education degree from the University of Northern Iowa and a bachelor of science degree in teaching from Winona State University.

Hawkins will succeed Stan Rheingans, who will leave the district at the end of the school year to become the new Chief Administrator of Keystone Area Education Agency.

