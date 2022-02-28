Show You Care
Dozens gather in Iowa City in support of Ukraine

By Gabby Estlund
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - About 50 people gathered on the University of Iowa campus to peacefully protest the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Some waved the blue and yellow flag of the sovereign country, while others held signs expressing discontent with Vladimir Putin.

Marina Miller was among the protestors. She immigrated to the United States 21 years ago from Ukraine, and her parents recently joined her, but she still has many friends there.

“I have communicated with a best friend of mine in Kyiv and he is eating the food that he had saved to this day, and they’re just praying for the best and he is ready to fight when the time comes,” Miller said. “They all have armory and they all are ready. They’re normal citizens, they’re normal accountants like me, in finance, but they’re ready to fight for their country.”

According to the 2021 Census, around 355,000 Ukrainians live in the U.S.

