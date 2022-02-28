Show You Care
Des Moines schools leader resigns from ‘exhausting’ job

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 3:56 PM CST
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The superintendent of Iowa’s largest school district announced he will resign in June after a decade-long tenure, which included a standoff with the state’s conservative governor over coronavirus protections that led to his public reprimand.

Thomas Ahart said Monday that he would quit his position leading the 31,000-student district on June 30th. He expressed satisfaction about accomplishments during his 10 years as superintendent but acknowledged the job at times was “frustrating and exhausting.”

The board’s action followed a dispute between Des Moines schools and Gov. Kim Reynolds over her effort to require all Iowa public school students to have the option of in-person classes at the start of the 2020-2021 academic year.

