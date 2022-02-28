Des Moines police ID woman fatally stabbed in apartment

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police have identified a woman who was found fatally stabbed inside a Des Moines apartment over the weekend.

Police say in a news release Monday that 35-year-old Randi Light, of Des Moines, died after officers and medics found her unconscious and suffering from a stab wound early Saturday in a southwest Des Moines apartment.

Officers arrested 33-year-old Clarence Edward Reed at the apartment and later charged him with first-degree murder.

Light’s death marked the second homicide in Des Moines this year.

