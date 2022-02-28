Cummins, through volunteerism, ensures Iowans don’t go hungry

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One of KCRG-TV9′s 9 Who Care, Al Cummins, has devoted years to helping those who otherwise would go hungry.

Food insecurity affects more than 90,000 children in Iowa. And the Hawkeye Area Community Action Program, known as HACAP, provides 10 million meals a year.

In Cummins’ four years volunteering in the Food Reservoir at HACAP he’s as much a fixture as the full-time staff. HACAP Communications Manager, Christopher Ackman, said Al Cummins can bring up everyone’s mood at the Food Reservoir.

“He’s in here early and we get to come in and if he starts his day with a joke or just something fun that lifts your mood for the day,” Ackman said.

Cummins became connected with HACAP from a news report that said consistent volunteers were hard to find.

“He just came in one day and said ‘I want to volunteer’ which is the most Al thing ever,” Aron Brecht, with the HACAP Food Reservoir, said.

The Food Reservoir is filled with pallets of food. It takes heavy equipment to move much of the product. That’s the kind of work that isn’t always appealing to volunteers, but not everyone is like Al Cummins.

“Specifically we needed a volunteer to help pick orders – that was one of our dire need positions and we had a meeting about it and literally the next day Al walks in off the street and says ‘I want to help, I saw something on the news I want to give back,’” Ackman said. “And he’s like ‘sign me up,’”

160 food pantries in seven counties rely on the HACAP food bank in Hiawatha. Filling a need so families don’t have to make decisions that could jeopardize their health.

“They would have to make an impossible decision whether that’s to pay my mortgage, my medical bills or my medicine or to buy groceries,” Brecht said.

The demand for food has only risen in recent years. And filing orders in the warehouse put demands on the mind and the body.

“It’s pretty physical, a lot of bending down and lifting things. He [Cummins] gets a workout from it,” Ackman said.

Cummins’ hours getting food out the door for food banks has been recognized by Gov. Kim Reynolds and his peers at HACAP. But for Cummins, he’s volunteering for the families who rely on food pantries, food boxes, and congregate meals.

“Some people say like in the music industry say there’s The Beatles and then there’s everybody else. I’m not going to say it out loud. There’s Al and then, he’s fantastic,” Brecht said.

