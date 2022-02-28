Show You Care
Another jump in temperatures slated for Monday

Quiet conditions overnight, with warmer temperatures yet again on Monday.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are on the eve of a more substantial warm-up to come, with otherwise quiet conditions persisting.

Temperatures on Monday will jump into the mid and upper 40s, with some low 50s likely in southern Iowa. The climb continues through Wednesday, with much of eastern Iowa likely to see a 50-degree reading by then.

Colder air returns for the back end of the workweek, with highs in the 30s and 40s. Temperatures warm again to kick off the weekend as rain chances increase, potentially ending with a few snowflakes on Saturday night.

Near or just below normal temperatures are likely toward the end of the 9-day forecast.

