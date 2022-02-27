Ukrainian exchange student living in State Center afraid for her family in Ukraine

STATE CENTER, Iowa (KCCI) - Fifteen year old Olya Hinchak, an exchange student from Ukraine, is heartbroken KCCI’S Kayla James reports. She’s been living with her host family in State Center Iowa since August.

Her parents and 8 year old sister are still in Ukraine. “My first thought was, ‘I’m going to go home to my family, because I can’t just leave them alone here,’” Olya said.

Olya’s host family is trying to help get her family in Ukraine to safety.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.