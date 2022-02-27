Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Panther men defeat Loyola-Chicago in overtime, clinch regular season title

UNI men's basketball clinches MVC championship in overtime win over Loyola
UNI men's basketball clinches MVC championship in overtime win over Loyola(Northern Iowa Athletics)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Northern Iowa men’s basketball team clinched the Missouri Valley’s regular-season conference title against Loyola University-Chicago 102-96 on Saturday evening.

The Panthers and Ramblers entered the McLeod Center with the conference title on the line, with both teams trading leads throughout the contest. The game was tied 46-46 at halftime, and finished the second half knotted up at 87. UNI took the lead early in overtime and didn’t look back.

Loyola had the last shot in regulation to try for the win after AJ Green hit a jumper to tie it. The Ramblers’ Lucas Williamson missed a three-point attempt before heading to overtime.

Green led all scorers with 32 points in 33 minutes played, with Noah Carter scoring 24 and Bowen Born with 20. Williamson led the Rambler’s with 29 points.

UNI will be the 1-seed in the upcoming Missouri Valley Conference tournament in St. Louis. Their next game is on Friday, March 4, at Noon, against an opponent yet to be determined.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into Cedar Rapids Dunkin Donuts
Car crashes into Cedar Rapids Dunkin Donuts
Dubuque police arrested Tanner Millman, 22, after a drug bust that found nearly a dozen pounds...
Dubuque police seize nearly a dozen pounds of marijuana in undercover drug bust
Jason Lang, a member of the West Memphis Fire Department killed in the line of duty on...
Former Coralville firefighter killed in line of duty in Arkansas
Cedar Rapids ATM robbed on Saturday morning
Cedar Rapids ATM was robbed Saturday morning
1982 Murder Victim
1982 cold case homicide cleared in Council Bluffs

Latest News

UNI vs Indiana State
Green scores 21 to lift Northern Iowa past Indiana State
Gary Rima retires
“Kaboom! Oh baby I love this team!” Gary Rima reflects on his 29-year run as the voice of the Panthers
Northern Iowa rolled past Missouri State 95-75.
Green scores 21 to lead N. Iowa over Missouri St. 95-75
The Northern Iowa women’s basketball team dropped a close one to in-state rival Drake falling...
UNI drops rivalry series to Drake