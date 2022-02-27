Panther men defeat Loyola-Chicago in overtime, clinch regular season title

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Northern Iowa men’s basketball team clinched the Missouri Valley’s regular-season conference title against Loyola University-Chicago 102-96 on Saturday evening.

The Panthers and Ramblers entered the McLeod Center with the conference title on the line, with both teams trading leads throughout the contest. The game was tied 46-46 at halftime, and finished the second half knotted up at 87. UNI took the lead early in overtime and didn’t look back.

Loyola had the last shot in regulation to try for the win after AJ Green hit a jumper to tie it. The Ramblers’ Lucas Williamson missed a three-point attempt before heading to overtime.

Green led all scorers with 32 points in 33 minutes played, with Noah Carter scoring 24 and Bowen Born with 20. Williamson led the Rambler’s with 29 points.

UNI will be the 1-seed in the upcoming Missouri Valley Conference tournament in St. Louis. Their next game is on Friday, March 4, at Noon, against an opponent yet to be determined.

