Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

No. 21 Iowa shares Big Ten title with win over Michigan

By JOHN BOHNENKAMP
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Caitlin Clark had 38 points and 11 assists and No. 21 Iowa clinched a share of the Big Ten championship with a 104-80 win over No. 6 Michigan.

It’s the first conference regular-season title for the Hawkeyes (20-7, 14-4 Big Ten) since 2008, who shared the championship with Ohio State.

Clark, who came into the game as the nation’s leading scorer at 27.1 points per game, had a career-high 46 points against the Wolverines in a 98-90 loss on February 6.

She was just as effective in this game, hitting 11 of 18 shots from the field, including 8 of 11 in 3-pointers.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCRG-TV9
KCRG statement on former anchor
Jason Lang, a member of the West Memphis Fire Department killed in the line of duty on...
Former Coralville firefighter killed in line of duty in Arkansas
Cedar Rapids ATM robbed on Saturday morning
Cedar Rapids ATM was robbed Saturday morning
Linn County Inmate walked away from ASAC
Linn County Inmate walked away from ASAC
Truman State is a Hawkeye State
Iowa natives turn Truman State into a Hawkeye state