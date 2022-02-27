Show You Care
Multiple injured in single vehicle rollover crash in Washington County

Multi-vehicle crash
Multi-vehicle crash(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 3:22 a.m. 2 ALS ambulances were dispatched by the Washington County Ambulance Service to the vicinity of 285th and Palm Ave. in Washington County due to a single vehicle rollover crash.

Some of the passengers had to be extricated from the car. Two of the patients were in fair condition and were cared for and transported to local hospitals by the ambulances. Washington County Ambulance Service took care of another patient who was in critical condition and taken to UIHC Trauma Center by University of Iowa AirCare. Another passenger refused medical care.

