Monticello downs Williamsburg 50-43, Panthers headed back to state for third straight year

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Monticello boys basketball team defeated Williamsburg 50-43 in the Class 2A substate final to secure their third straight trip to the state tournament.

Tate Peterson led the Panthers with 18 points, while Preston Reis added 17. Derek Weisskopf led the Raiders with 17 points.

Williamsburg finishes their season with a 22-3 overall record.

