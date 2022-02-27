Mild temperatures and a mostly sunny sky are in Sunday’s forecast

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More sunshine with only a few clouds are in Sunday’s forecast. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the 30s and low 40s. Sunday night will be mild, with lows in the upper teens and low 20s.

Warmer temperatures are in the forecast for this week. Winds on Monday will come from the ESE, and winds on Tuesday will come from the SW. The winds will help highs reach the upper 40s on Monday and Tuesday.

