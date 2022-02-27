Show You Care
KCRG statement on former anchor

KCRG-TV9
KCRG-TV9(none)
By KCRG Management
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday evening, KCRG-TV9 management learned of an incident involving one our morning news anchors, Jay Greene. After investigating the relevant facts, the station determined Mr. Greene violated the station’s code of conduct and have terminated Mr. Greene’s employment effective immediately. Out of respect for all the parties involved, we cannot comment further on the situation.

