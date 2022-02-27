KCRG statement on former anchor

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday evening, KCRG-TV9 management learned of an incident involving one our morning news anchors, Jay Greene. After investigating the relevant facts, the station determined Mr. Greene violated the station’s code of conduct and have terminated Mr. Greene’s employment effective immediately. Out of respect for all the parties involved, we cannot comment further on the situation.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.