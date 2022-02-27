Iowa legal community reacts to historic Supreme Court nomination

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - There has never been an African-American woman on the bench of the Supreme Court of the United States, but that could be about to change.

We checked in with members of eastern Iowa’s legal community to learn more about the impact of President Joe Biden’s recently-announced nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Adrien Wing, the associate dean for International and Comparative Law Programs at the University of Iowa, has a long list of accolades. She’s also a Black woman in the legal field where she said African-Americans are underrepresented. For Wing, the power of Judge Jackson’s nomination came from the combination of the personal and the historical—from the fact that someone who looks like her could reach the top in America.

“I’ve been a lawyer for 40 years, so it’s stunning to me. I had tears in my eyes to hear about her nomination,” Wing said.

Dave O’Brien, an attorney in Cedar Rapids who is a part of the White House’s outreach efforts about the nomination, was also excited to see Judge Jackson’s nod and what it could mean for our justice system.

“Our system of justice not only has to be impartial, it has to appear impartial. That is the rule,” O’Brien said. “And it is awful difficult to appear impartial when literally a black man in shackles is brought into a courtroom by white deputies, with white attendants, a white judge, a white prosecutor, and even a white defense attorney.”

Jackson still has to undergo the confirmation process.

