Granny Basketball League jamboree held in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Granny Basketball League season tipped off on Saturday with a Jamboree featuring teams from all across Iowa.

The league was originally founded in 2005 in Lansing, and has quickly spread to 40 teams in 10 states including Texas, California, and Virginia. The league is inspired by 1920s women’s basketball with similar rules and dress requirements such as requiring players to wear bloomers and no running or jumping.

The Sizzlers, a team formed in Cedar Rapids in 2006, was one of the first teams to play in the league. Every team in the league raises money for a local charity of their choice. The Sizzlers raised around $300 for Horizons Meals-on-Wheels annually.

The Cedar Rapids Sizzlers’ next game is March 19, in Dubuque. The league is open to any woman 50 years or older.

