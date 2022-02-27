Gladbrook-Reinbeck suffers heartbreak to Bellevue in substate finals

TIFFIN, Iowa (KCRG) - Coming into the substate finals with a 23-1 record, Gladbrook-Reinbeck needed just one more win to get to Wells Fargo Arena. But they ran into a gritty Bellevue team, who beat the Rebels in overtime 58-54.

It was a packed house at Clear Creek-Amana, where neither team could pull away, even in the final minutes.

Bellevue will face Grand View Christian on March 7th at 12:15 in the state tournament. The Rebels finish the season at 23-2.

