Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

First Special Olympics Polar Plunge of the year held at Coralville Lake

The Special Olympics of Iowa held its first of 11 Polar Plunge fundraiser events on Saturday.
By KCRG Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Special Olympics held its first of 11 Polar Plunges in 2022 at Coralville Lake on Saturday.

Every participant needed to raise at least $75 for Special Olympics Iowa and four people raised over $1,000. The top fundraiser was Paige Lauer, who raised a whopping $1,813. In total, around 65 participants raised $20,337 raised, exceeding their goal by $337.

Participants jumped into a small square that had been cut into the lake and were assisted by first responders from Coralville, North Liberty, and Johnson County.

The next Polar Plunge will be held in Norwalk on March 5. You can find more information on the event here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into Cedar Rapids Dunkin Donuts
Car crashes into Cedar Rapids Dunkin Donuts
Dubuque police arrested Tanner Millman, 22, after a drug bust that found nearly a dozen pounds...
Dubuque police seize nearly a dozen pounds of marijuana in undercover drug bust
Jason Lang, a member of the West Memphis Fire Department killed in the line of duty on...
Former Coralville firefighter killed in line of duty in Arkansas
Cedar Rapids ATM robbed on Saturday morning
Cedar Rapids ATM was robbed Saturday morning
1982 Murder Victim
1982 cold case homicide cleared in Council Bluffs

Latest News

Carbon sequestration pipeline protest.
Protesters gather in Butler County to stand against carbon sequestration pipeline
members of the Cedar Rapids Sizzlers pose after their first game of the season.
Granny Basketball League jamboree held in Cedar Rapids
Coralville Lake polar plunge.
Dozens take the plunge at Coralville Lake for a good cause
Iowa servicemember.
How families deal with a loved one's overseas deployment