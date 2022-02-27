First Special Olympics Polar Plunge of the year held at Coralville Lake

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Special Olympics held its first of 11 Polar Plunges in 2022 at Coralville Lake on Saturday.

Every participant needed to raise at least $75 for Special Olympics Iowa and four people raised over $1,000. The top fundraiser was Paige Lauer, who raised a whopping $1,813. In total, around 65 participants raised $20,337 raised, exceeding their goal by $337.

Participants jumped into a small square that had been cut into the lake and were assisted by first responders from Coralville, North Liberty, and Johnson County.

The next Polar Plunge will be held in Norwalk on March 5. You can find more information on the event here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.