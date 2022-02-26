Wickham Elementary students organize donation of “bedtime boxes’ to children in need

CORALIVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Blankets, pajamas, books, a stuffed animal -- items that many kids have handy when it’s time for bed. But others aren’t as fortunate.

“If you don’t have a home, it’s very nice to just get something, get to receive a box with something extra,” said Taha Salem.

Wickham Elementary and Houses to Homes came together to create these “bedtime boxes”.

“We put, like, books, blankets, pillows, all things that kids need to go to sleep. Then what we do is we give them to them and we help by donating all those things to them,” said Viviana Sanchez.

The project is led by student ambassadors like Taha and Viviana, wanting to help the organization that helps families in need in Johnson County.

“Our very first priority was, let’s make sure that our students have rest as they are heading into school. We’ve grown since then to serve much more broadly, but when opportunities like this arise, it reminds us where we started and why we started,” said Houses Into Homes Executive Director, Salina McCarthy.

The idea of any stage of homelessness might be hard for some younger children to understand.

“It feels pretty good knowing that you’re sending out all those boxes and you’re helping out those kids who might not have all the things that most kids now-a-days do,” said Viviana.

For these students, they know this is just the first step towards setting their peers up for success.

“Helping other kids, it makes me happy because it also helps them reach their full potential with not having to worry about, ‘Do I have pajamas, how will I keep warm tonight?’” said Taha.

And thanks to these students, 60 more children can go to bed with new pajamas, a stuffed animal, and book in hand.

To learn how to volunteer or donate to Houses into Homes click here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.