Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Wickham Elementary students organize donation of “bedtime boxes’ to children in need

Elementary Students help other children in need
Elementary Students help other children in need
By Libbie Randall
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:28 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORALIVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Blankets, pajamas, books, a stuffed animal -- items that many kids have handy when it’s time for bed. But others aren’t as fortunate.

“If you don’t have a home, it’s very nice to just get something, get to receive a box with something extra,” said Taha Salem.

Wickham Elementary and Houses to Homes came together to create these “bedtime boxes”.

“We put, like, books, blankets, pillows, all things that kids need to go to sleep. Then what we do is we give them to them and we help by donating all those things to them,” said Viviana Sanchez.

The project is led by student ambassadors like Taha and Viviana, wanting to help the organization that helps families in need in Johnson County.

“Our very first priority was, let’s make sure that our students have rest as they are heading into school. We’ve grown since then to serve much more broadly, but when opportunities like this arise, it reminds us where we started and why we started,” said Houses Into Homes Executive Director, Salina McCarthy.

The idea of any stage of homelessness might be hard for some younger children to understand.

“It feels pretty good knowing that you’re sending out all those boxes and you’re helping out those kids who might not have all the things that most kids now-a-days do,” said Viviana.

For these students, they know this is just the first step towards setting their peers up for success.

“Helping other kids, it makes me happy because it also helps them reach their full potential with not having to worry about, ‘Do I have pajamas, how will I keep warm tonight?’” said Taha.

And thanks to these students, 60 more children can go to bed with new pajamas, a stuffed animal, and book in hand.

To learn how to volunteer or donate to Houses into Homes click here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into Cedar Rapids Dunkin Donuts
Car crashes into Cedar Rapids Dunkin Donuts
Dubuque police arrested Tanner Millman, 22, after a drug bust that found nearly a dozen pounds...
Dubuque police seize nearly a dozen pounds of marijuana in undercover drug bust
Jason Lang, a member of the West Memphis Fire Department killed in the line of duty on...
Former Coralville firefighter killed in line of duty in Arkansas
Cedar Rapids ATM robbed on Saturday morning
Cedar Rapids ATM was robbed Saturday morning
1982 Murder Victim
1982 cold case homicide cleared in Council Bluffs

Latest News

Carbon sequestration pipeline protest.
Protesters gather in Butler County to stand against carbon sequestration pipeline
members of the Cedar Rapids Sizzlers pose after their first game of the season.
Granny Basketball League jamboree held in Cedar Rapids
People participated in the first Special Olympics Polar Plunge in Iowa of the year.
First Special Olympics Polar Plunge of the year held at Coralville Lake
Coralville Lake polar plunge.
Dozens take the plunge at Coralville Lake for a good cause
Iowa servicemember.
How families deal with a loved one's overseas deployment