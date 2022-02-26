A warmer and sunny weekend is in the forecast

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Warmer and windy conditions are in the forecast for Saturday. Strong southwest winds will bring warm air into Eastern Iowa, allowing highs to reach the 30s. High pressure will also keep clouds away, keeping the sky clear and sunny.

Mild temperatures are expected Saturday night, with lows in the upper teens and low 20s. Sunshine with a few clouds will be around on Sunday with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

