Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

A warmer and sunny weekend is in the forecast

A warmer and sunny weekend is in the forecast
By Hannah Messier
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Warmer and windy conditions are in the forecast for Saturday. Strong southwest winds will bring warm air into Eastern Iowa, allowing highs to reach the 30s. High pressure will also keep clouds away, keeping the sky clear and sunny.

Mild temperatures are expected Saturday night, with lows in the upper teens and low 20s. Sunshine with a few clouds will be around on Sunday with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into Cedar Rapids Dunkin Donuts
Car crashes into Cedar Rapids Dunkin Donuts
Dubuque police arrested Tanner Millman, 22, after a drug bust that found nearly a dozen pounds...
Dubuque police seize nearly a dozen pounds of marijuana in undercover drug bust
Jason Lang, a member of the West Memphis Fire Department killed in the line of duty on...
Former Coralville firefighter killed in line of duty in Arkansas
Cedar Rapids ATM robbed on Saturday morning
Cedar Rapids ATM was robbed Saturday morning
1982 Murder Victim
1982 cold case homicide cleared in Council Bluffs

Latest News

A cold front approaches, with little effect.
First Alert Forecast: Saturday Evening, February 26
More sunshine expected on Sunday.
Still quiet, with even warmer air on the way
More sunshine expected on Sunday.
First Alert Forecast
A warmer and sunny weekend is in the forecast
A warmer and sunny weekend is in the forecast