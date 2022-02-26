Tips to stay healthy with canned fruits and vegetables in this Fareway Cooking Segment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - February is canned food month. Whitney Hemmer shares how canned fruits and vegetables can keep you healthy in this Fareway Cooking Segment.
Canned Fruit
Canned Fruit in Heavy Syrup
Heavy syrup contains water, corn syrup and sugar, and it has the most calories of the three. A 15-1/4-ounce can of sliced peaches contains about 10 ounces of fruit and 2/3 cup of syrup, which adds about 200 calories.
Canned Fruit in Light Syrup
Light syrup is made from water and sugar. A 15-ounce can featuring light syrup contains about the same volume of peaches (10 ounces) and a little over 1/2 cup of syrup, tacking on about 85 calories.
Canned Fruit in Juice
Juice-packed fruits are packaged in juice concentrate that has been diluted with water. A 14-ounce can of juice-packed peaches contains roughly the same amount of fruit and about 1/2 cup of juice for only about 60 additional calories.
Canned Vegetables/Beans
Low sodium – less than 140 mg per serving
No salt added – none added in the manufacturing process; does not mean sodium-free
Reduced sodium – sodium is reduced by 25% from original produce
Lightly salted – sodium is reduced by 50%
Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.