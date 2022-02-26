Show You Care
Tips to stay healthy with canned fruits and vegetables in this Fareway Cooking Segment

By Whitney Hemmer
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - February is canned food month. Whitney Hemmer shares how canned fruits and vegetables can keep you healthy in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

Canned Fruit

Canned Fruit in Heavy Syrup

Heavy syrup contains water, corn syrup and sugar, and it has the most calories of the three. A 15-1/4-ounce can of sliced peaches contains about 10 ounces of fruit and 2/3 cup of syrup, which adds about 200 calories.

Canned Fruit in Light Syrup

Light syrup is made from water and sugar. A 15-ounce can featuring light syrup contains about the same volume of peaches (10 ounces) and a little over 1/2 cup of syrup, tacking on about 85 calories.

Canned Fruit in Juice

Juice-packed fruits are packaged in juice concentrate that has been diluted with water. A 14-ounce can of juice-packed peaches contains roughly the same amount of fruit and about 1/2 cup of juice for only about 60 additional calories.

Canned Vegetables/Beans

Low sodium – less than 140 mg per serving

No salt added – none added in the manufacturing process; does not mean sodium-free

Reduced sodium – sodium is reduced by 25% from original produce

Lightly salted – sodium is reduced by 50%

