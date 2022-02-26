Still quiet, with even warmer air on the way

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rather quiet weather continues with warmer air still on the way.

Tonight, as skies remain clear, temperatures should drop into the 10s where snow is on the ground, though not as far as last night due to a more favorable wind direction. Highs on Sunday should be at least a few degrees warmer in most places, with continued snow melt.

A bigger jump in temperatures will be seen on Monday, with mid to upper 40s likely for many, and a gradual climb through the middle of the week. A slight downtown toward the end of the week will be seen, with an increasing chance for rain. Some of that precipitation could mix with snow toward the end of it on the weekend.

