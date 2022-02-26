Show You Care
Public buildings in Cedar Rapids, Linn County to no longer require masks

Cedar Rapids has ended mask mandates for its facilities, and Linn County will soon follow.
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Face masks will no longer be required at many public buildings in Linn County, according to guidance provided to employees of those governments.

Linn County and Cedar Rapids will be dropping mask requirements indoors, citing the recent change in guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The change for Cedar Rapids goes into effect immediately, as of Friday, with Linn County’s new guidance taking effect on early Monday at Midnight.

Linn County will maintain its mask mandate for the Public Health Building. Public transit will still require masks to remain in compliance with federal transportation rules.

The CDC adjusted its mask recommendations on Friday, with the new metrics placing most of the country at levels that do not suggest indoor mask-wearing in public places.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

