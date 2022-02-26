Show You Care
Prairie takes down Dubuque Senior 54-42 in substate semifinal

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 11:00 PM CST
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Prairie boys basketball team pulled away in the third quarter to defeat Dubuque Senior 54-42 in the Class 4A substate 6 semifinal.

This marked the Hawks and Rams second meeting in 10 days. Prairie also won the meeting prior by 13 points.

Prairie will now face Dubuque Hempstead in the finals set for Tuesday, March 1. That game is set for 7 P.M.

