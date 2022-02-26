Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Police: DNA links slain Illinois man to 1982 killing in Iowa

1982 Murder Victim
1982 Murder Victim(WOWT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:34 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) - Investigators in Iowa say they used genealogical data to link the 1982 fatal stabbing of a woman to an Illinois trucker who was found shot to death in a shallow grave months later.

Police in Council Bluffs, which sits on Iowa’s western border, said Friday that they believe Thomas O. Freeman killed 32-year-old Lee Rotatori at a local hotel in June of 1982.

Rotatori, who had just moved to Council Bluffs from Nunica, Michigan, was stabbed once and was sexually assaulted. Police didn’t have any suspects after the killing, but they submitted DNA evidence to a lab that determined last year that it was Freeman’s.

He was found dead in a shallow grave near Cobden, Illinois, in October of 1982.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into Cedar Rapids Dunkin Donuts
Car crashes into Cedar Rapids Dunkin Donuts
Dubuque police arrested Tanner Millman, 22, after a drug bust that found nearly a dozen pounds...
Dubuque police seize nearly a dozen pounds of marijuana in undercover drug bust
Jason Lang, a member of the West Memphis Fire Department killed in the line of duty on...
Former Coralville firefighter killed in line of duty in Arkansas
Cedar Rapids ATM robbed on Saturday morning
Cedar Rapids ATM was robbed Saturday morning
1982 Murder Victim
1982 cold case homicide cleared in Council Bluffs

Latest News

Carbon sequestration pipeline protest.
Protesters gather in Butler County to stand against carbon sequestration pipeline
members of the Cedar Rapids Sizzlers pose after their first game of the season.
Granny Basketball League jamboree held in Cedar Rapids
People participated in the first Special Olympics Polar Plunge in Iowa of the year.
First Special Olympics Polar Plunge of the year held at Coralville Lake
Coralville Lake polar plunge.
Dozens take the plunge at Coralville Lake for a good cause
Iowa servicemember.
How families deal with a loved one's overseas deployment