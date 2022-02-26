Show You Care
Perkins’ 20 points leads No. 25 Iowa past Huskers 88-78

Tony Perkins
Tony Perkins(University of Iowa)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:36 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Tony Perkins scored 15 of his career-high 20 points in the second half, Keegan Murray had a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 25 Iowa beat Nebraska 88-78.

The Hawkeyes won for the sixth time in seven games and posted their first victory in Lincoln since 2015.

The Cornhuskers lost their fourth straight, all by double digits. Perkins had his first double-digit scoring game since Dec. 6 against Illinois.

Alonzo Verge Jr. led Nebraska with 18 points, while C.J. Wilcher had 14 and Bryce McGowens had 13.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

