No. 9 Iowa State pulls away from Texas Tech, 71-55

The Iowa State Cyclones beat Texas Tech 71-55 and assured themselves at least a share of the conference lead heading into a Monday showdown with Baylor.(Iowa State Athletics)
By ANDREW LOGUE
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) - Ashley Joens scored 24 points on 9-of-14 shooting and grabbed a dozen rebounds as the Iowa State Cyclones (24-4, 13-3 Big 12) beat Texas Tech 71-55 and assured themselves at least a share of the conference lead heading into a Monday showdown with Baylor.

Taylah Thomas led Tech (10-17, 3-13) with 16 points. Tech took a brief 35-33 lead in the third quarter, before Joens ignited a 14-2 Cyclones run with a 3-pointer.

The Red Raiders have lost 10 of their last 11 games.

