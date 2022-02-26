Show You Care
New program aims to help elderly adults struggling to afford food

The Heritage Area Agency on Aging has introduced a new way for people struggling to afford food.
By Brian Tabick
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Heritage Area Agency on Aging has introduced a new way for people struggling to afford food.

The non-profit has started the Encore Express Program where people over the age of 60 receive vouchers to purchase food at the 1st Avenue Hy-Vee and Marion Hy-Vee. Tim Getty leads the effort and said as the Regional Nutrition Coordinator. He said there was a low barrier to qualify with no income restrictions. People would receive up to 12 vouchers a month.

The program focuses on people living in Wellington Heights, Mound View, and Oakhill Jackson neighborhoods. Getty said they have been successful in starting the program with 500 people signing up, but he feels they haven’t reached all of the people in need of help.

“We just want to try and get out there and get the word out,” he said. “There are more people that need our help.”

Getty said it was free for people to sign-up, but there is a suggested contribution. People can sign up on the Heritage Area Agency on Aging website or call.

