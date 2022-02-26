Linn County Inmate walked away from ASAC

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Inmate Harry Lyle Meader III walked away from the Area Substance Abuse Council at 3601 16th Ave. SW. on Saturday, February 26th, 2022. Meader was under court order to complete the inpatient drug treatment program, after completing the program he was scheduled to return to the Linn County Correctional Center. He was being held at the correctional center for Eluding with Injury, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Interference with Official Acts, and Driving While Barred. He is held on a $20,000 cash bond.

Meader has gray hair, with tattoos on his face, is 6′03″, weighs 235 pounds and is a 48 year old male. If you have information on Meader’s location, contact the Linn County Sherriff’s Office at 319-892-6100.

