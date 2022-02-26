Iowan from Ukraine frustrated with lack of international military response

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People living outside Ukraine are becoming more concerned for their friends and family members inside the country.

Ukraine is fighting for its right to exist against a Russian invasion, which started late Wednesday night. The invasion has killed people on both sides and has created price increases across the country. Multiple people are also concerned about their friends and loved ones seeking shelters in train stations in the first major war in Europe since World War II.

The United States, the United Kingdom, and other countries in the European Union have placed a number of different economic sanctions on Russia and Russian President Vladamir Putin as a result of the invasion.

Shalika Khindurangala, who is from Ukraine and living in Ames working for Iowa State University, said she is frustrated the international community is using sanctions rather than using direct military support. She said economic sanctions aren’t stopping Russia from attacking her home country right now.

“The toughest part is we are alone in this, which is so hard to comprehend because we are in the heart of Europe,” Khindruangala said. “We have so many supporters in words and thoughts and prayers, but not boots on the ground.”

She said the western world could also increase sanctions by removing Russia from SWIFT, which is the main way banks make payments across international borders. Khindruangala said she also wants the North American Treaty Organization to at least provide air support so the Russians can’t bomb civilians.

“We need coverage from the air from NATO allies, she said. “If we are not having people to fight with us at least we can have coverage in the air so we are not bombed in civilian buildings.”

The United States, United Kingdom, and other countries in NATO are not obligated to help Ukraine defend itself because the country isn’t a part of the defense alliance.

James McCormick, who is a political scientist at Iowa State University, said President Putin wants Russia to regain the land it lost when the Soviet Union broke up in 1991. He said Ukraine is particularly important because it borders Russia and was trying to join NATO.

Other former Soviet Republics like Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia have joined NATO around 2004. But, McCormick said Russia is in a better position to stop those countries from joining NATO’s defense alliance.

“Russia at the time of course was still trying to redevelop itself after its collapsed,” he said. “And its economy, if you go back to the late 1990′s, had suffered greatly.

