Iowa St. earns 20th win, holds off Kansas St. late, 74-73

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Caleb Grill hit 6 of 10 from 3-point range to score 18 points off the Iowa State bench, and Izaiah Brockington added 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the Cyclones held off a late rally to edge Kansas State, 74-73 to earn their 20th win of the season.

Iowa State has now won four straight games after losing to the Wildcats at home, 75-69 on Feb. 12.

