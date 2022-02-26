Former Coralville firefighter killed in line of duty in Arkansas

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A firefighter who recently left the Coralville Fire Department was killed in the line of duty on Saturday morning, according to local officials.

Jason Lang, a firefighter for the West Memphis Fire Department, was killed after a semi-truck struck him along the side of an interstate on Saturday morning. Lang had stopped to assist the scene of a crash on the interstate while he was on the way to an EMT training class in Pine Bluff, Ark.

“Firefighter, Jason Lang immediately, and without hesitation, bravely made the ultimate sacrifice, and he will always be remembered for his legacy and bravery for serving others,” Barry Ealy, chief of the West Memphis Fire Department, said, in a post made on the department’s Facebook page.

Jason was a former member of the Coralville Fire Department and recently joined the West Memphis Fire Department last... Posted by City of Coralville Fire Department on Saturday, February 26, 2022

Lang served as a firefighter in Coralville until late 2021 after being a member of the department for around a year. He joined the West Memphis, Ark., department in December 2021, according to a social media statement.

