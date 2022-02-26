Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Fleeing to the border: Some 120,000 Ukrainians seek refuge

Fleeing to the border: Some 120,000 Ukrainians seek...
Fleeing to the border: Some 120,000 Ukrainians seek refuge https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/(MGN/Cropped The Presidential Administration of Ukraine / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Lines of vehicles miles long are clogging border crossings out of Ukraine, as residents rushed to escape danger from invading Russian troops that were advancing toward the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

The U.N. refugee agency said Saturday that nearly 120,000 people have so far fled into neighboring countries and that number is going up fast. A U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees official described the situation as “very fluid and changing by the hour.” The agency expects up to 4 million Ukrainians could flee if the situation deteriorates.

Most were heading to neighboring Poland, Moldova, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia. One teenager cried as she described saying goodbye to her grandparents, who could not leave, and fleeing into Romania.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into Cedar Rapids Dunkin Donuts
Car crashes into Cedar Rapids Dunkin Donuts
Dubuque police arrested Tanner Millman, 22, after a drug bust that found nearly a dozen pounds...
Dubuque police seize nearly a dozen pounds of marijuana in undercover drug bust
Jason Lang, a member of the West Memphis Fire Department killed in the line of duty on...
Former Coralville firefighter killed in line of duty in Arkansas
Cedar Rapids ATM robbed on Saturday morning
Cedar Rapids ATM was robbed Saturday morning
1982 Murder Victim
1982 cold case homicide cleared in Council Bluffs

Latest News

An apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, shows damage after Russian attacks there on Thursday.
Russian troops enter Ukraine’s 2nd largest city of Kharkiv
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, many people are gathering for protests and...
'Stand with Ukraine': Ukrainians, supporters gather at Colo. rally
People watch a TV showing a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at...
North Korea fires ballistic missile in resumption of testing
In this handout photo taken from video released by Ukrainian Police Department Press Service...
Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks
Carbon sequestration pipeline protest.
Protesters gather in Butler County to stand against carbon sequestration pipeline