Des Moines police charge man with murder in stabbing death

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police have charged a Des Moines man with murder in the stabbing death of a woman found in an apartment.

Officers and medics were called early Saturday to an apartment in southwest Des Moines on a report of an unconscious woman. They found a dead woman who appeared to have been stabbed. Officers detained 33-year-old Clarence Edward Reed at the apartment and later charged him with first-degree murder.

Police will release the woman’s name after notifying her family. Police say it was the second homicide in Des Moines in 2022.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.