Des Moines police charge man with murder in stabbing death

Clarence Reed, 33.(Courtesy: Polk County Jail)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police have charged a Des Moines man with murder in the stabbing death of a woman found in an apartment.

Officers and medics were called early Saturday to an apartment in southwest Des Moines on a report of an unconscious woman. They found a dead woman who appeared to have been stabbed. Officers detained 33-year-old Clarence Edward Reed at the apartment and later charged him with first-degree murder.

Police will release the woman’s name after notifying her family. Police say it was the second homicide in Des Moines in 2022.

