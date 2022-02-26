C.R. Washington edges Iowa City Liberty in overtime

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Washington boys basketball team trailed by 15 points following the first quarter, but rallied to take down Iowa City Liberty 65-61 in overtime Friday night.

The Warriors advance to the Class 4A substate 4 final and will get their third shot at Cedar Rapids Kennedy. The Cougars won both regular season meetings.

The two teams are set to tip off at 7 P.M. on Tuesday, March 1.

