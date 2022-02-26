CR Kennedy wins a thriller over Linn-Mar to advance to the substate finals

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn-Mar stuck around all night long at Kennedy, but the Cougars took the second win in three matchups against Linn-Mar, winning 54-48.

Kennedy got huge contributions from junior Kenzie Reed and sophomore Cyrus Courtney.

Kennedy hasn’t been to Des Moines since 2017, they’re now one win away.

The No. 3 Cougars last won a state title in 1984.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.