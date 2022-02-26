Show You Care
Cedar Rapids ATM was robbed Saturday morning

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning officers responded when an ATM alarm went off at the Dupaco Community Credit Union on Williams Blvd in Cedar Rapids.

At the scene, at ATM machine was severely damaged and the security locks were broken. Two suspects broke into the ATM using a stolen white Ford pickup and stole U.S. money. The suspects left the scene in the same stolen pickup which was quickly found by officers.

Officers are investigating the crime.

