Cedar Rapids ATM was robbed Saturday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning officers responded when an ATM alarm went off at the Dupaco Community Credit Union on Williams Blvd in Cedar Rapids.

At the scene, at ATM machine was severely damaged and the security locks were broken. Two suspects broke into the ATM using a stolen white Ford pickup and stole U.S. money. The suspects left the scene in the same stolen pickup which was quickly found by officers.

Officers are investigating the crime.

