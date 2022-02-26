Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

$1 million in COVID tests stolen in California, suspect at large

Police are searching for a man wanted for stealing $1 million worth of COVID-19 tests. (SOURCE: KCAL, KCBS, SANTA ANA POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By Michelle Gile
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) – Police in California are searching for the person who stole $1 million worth of COVID-19 tests.

They believe it was a manager at the warehouse where the tests were being stored.

Detectives in Santa Ana say 33-year-old Carlitos Peralta diverted shipments of valuable COVID tests to his home at the peak of the omicron surge.

“It is our understanding it’s about at least a million dollars worth of COVID tests,” Santa Ana Police Sgt. Maria Lopez said.

He has since disappeared, and the tests are also gone.

“Beginning Dec. 30 up until Feb. 7, he was essentially going into some of their databases at work and routing some of the COVID tests to his home,” Lopez said.

Officials say Peralta got access because he was the COVID clinic warehouse manager in Santa Ana.

The nationally known company ships COVID-19 tests to popup testing sites, clinics and schools.

According to detectives, 100 separate shipments of the highly sought after tests arrived at Peralta’s Santa Ana house from multiple COVID clinic warehouses.

“And if we kind of backtrack Dec. 30 through Feb. 7, that was kind of the time where people were looking for tests, so it seems like it was at a time where it was in high demand, absolutely,” Lopez said.

An employee at the Santa Ana warehouse had no comment.

Police are hoping someone can tip them off to the whereabouts of Peralta and the tests.

Copyright 2022 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into Cedar Rapids Dunkin Donuts
Car crashes into Cedar Rapids Dunkin Donuts
Dubuque police arrested Tanner Millman, 22, after a drug bust that found nearly a dozen pounds...
Dubuque police seize nearly a dozen pounds of marijuana in undercover drug bust
Jason Lang, a member of the West Memphis Fire Department killed in the line of duty on...
Former Coralville firefighter killed in line of duty in Arkansas
Cedar Rapids ATM robbed on Saturday morning
Cedar Rapids ATM was robbed Saturday morning
1982 Murder Victim
1982 cold case homicide cleared in Council Bluffs

Latest News

An apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, shows damage after Russian attacks there on Thursday.
Russian troops enter Ukraine’s 2nd largest city of Kharkiv
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, many people are gathering for protests and...
'Stand with Ukraine': Ukrainians, supporters gather at Colo. rally
People watch a TV showing a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at...
North Korea fires ballistic missile in resumption of testing
In this handout photo taken from video released by Ukrainian Police Department Press Service...
Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks
Carbon sequestration pipeline protest.
Protesters gather in Butler County to stand against carbon sequestration pipeline