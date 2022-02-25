Western Dubuque’s Webber returns to the links following spinal injury

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - To have a club in his hand and to be teeing off, even if it is indoors, is a big improvement for Jackson Webber.

“I’m still working on getting strength back in my left arm because during the accident, I was paralyzed on my left side and it was hard to move. I was in brace for a while to hold my hand in place,” he explained.

Around this time last winter, the Western Dubuque sophomore had a serious accident.

“Last year in January, I broke my neck playing outside with a bunch of my friends,” Webber said.

The 16-year old suffered spinal cord damage after landing hard in the snow.

“We were just messing around outside and I ended up doing a front flip and landed on my head and snapped my C-4 vertebrae in half,” he added.

“I had no idea at first what to expect,” Jackson’s mom Jennifer Webber said about the incident. “I came home and he was laying on the sofa. He said, ‘Mom I hurt my neck.’ I asked him a couple questions. I knew it was serious when he said

‘I can’t feel my left arm.’”

He was transported from Dubuque to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital for emergency surgery.

“We’re very blessed to have that facility so close to our home that we can utilize that when the time arises,” Jennifer said.

Following the successful procedure the next morning, Jackson’s recovery happened quickly.

“All the doctors said looking at his scans, he shouldn’t be walking,” she added. “To have the surgery and be moved out of ICU within 24 hours, then leaving the hospital within the next couple of days with him walking, we’re super grateful.”

Webber still deals with tingling down his arm and spine and can no longer participate in certain sports.

“I can’t play basketball ever again because if I fall and hit my head, it won’t end very well, but I was still part of the team this season. I sat on the bench and traveled with the team,” he said.

However, he stayed on course when it comes to playing golf. He’s grateful to have the opportunity.

“I know people who have reached out to me who are in wheelchairs who had the same accident as me and I’ve been told by multiple doctors, I’m lucky to walk again. I shouldn’t be walking right now,” he said.

“We’ve been through a lot very quickly, but I know there are others who aren’t as luck as Jackson. I’m pretty proud of him. We count our blessings daily for the gift that God has given us for him to be able to do the things that he loves to do,” Jennifer said.

