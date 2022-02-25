Univ. of Iowa student and professor from Ukraine hold onto hope for loved ones back home

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Daria Kuznetsova called her parents as soon as she saw the news from her home in Iowa City. She was thankful they were safe, but they are essentially stuck now in East Ukraine.

“They’re not leaving, unfortunately there’s nowhere else for them to go. Most of the people thought that Western Ukraine would be a safe place, unfortunately that is not true at the moment,” she said.

The anxiety for Daria is constant, but especially so as the day ends in Ukraine.

“There’s also a feeling of hopelessness a little bit because I can’t really affect the situation and a lot of people can’t so we just have to wait through the situation and hope for the best,” said Kuznetsova.

University of Iowa Professor Marina Zaloznaya who was born in Ukraine shared a similar experience to Daria when she heard about the invasion.

“I was calling around to talk to my friends and loved ones and most of them were woken up by blasts of bombs. They went to sleep, everything was okay and they woke up to a city at war,” she said.

It came as a shock, especially to those loved ones.

“Basing our expectations on what happened in Crimea in 2014 where there was no military action per se, we were hoping for a less violent outcome,” said Zaloznaya.

As both maintain hope for their home country, Daria says the one thing others can do is throw their support behind Ukraine.

“Hope is pretty much everything that we have at the moment, and we do have hope. Ukrainians are a strong nation, we hope for the best, we are not preparing to surrender to the aggressors.”

Kuznetsova also asked that people support the sanctions that the United States and other countries are imposing on Russia and Russian elites right now, stating that she knows that most of the world will feel the economically effects, but it’s important for Ukraine to feel that global community support during this time.

