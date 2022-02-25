Tickets for Michigan at Iowa sell out, ticket office warns of potential scams

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunday’s women’s basketball game between the University of Iowa and Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has sold out.

Iowa’s athletic department said it’s the first Iowa women’s basketball game to sell out since 1988.

Iowa is coming off wins in three straight games, but faces a Michigan team that defeated them 98-90 in Ann Arbor on Feb. 6.

Given the high demand for tickets to the game, the University of Iowa Ticket office is warning fans to be aware of potential scams involving fraudulent tickets.

The ticket office said it will only support purchases made through the UI Athletic Ticket office.

The game starts at 3 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN2.

