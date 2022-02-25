Sunshine abundant, temperatures warmer this weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our weather is dominated by quiet and generally warmer conditions over the next several days.

A rather chilly night is ahead with mostly clear skies and lows in the upper single digits for most. With sunshine and a more southwesterly wind, highs return to the mid and upper 30s for both Saturday and Sunday.

A larger jump in temperatures takes place again on Monday, with highs reaching the mid to upper 40s. A slight setback in our warming trend takes place midweek, followed by the potential for more upper 40s or even low 50s by the end of the workweek.

Chances for rain, or maybe a little snow, return toward the start of next weekend.

