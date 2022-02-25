Still chilly today with a few flurries possible, nice weekend ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Watch for slick and snow-covered roads across the area as we shovel out from last night’s snowfall. Plan on a partly cloudy sky today with highs generally into the 20s. This weekend, quiet weather is likely with ample sunshine and highs warming well into the 30s. Some 40s are possible over the southern half of the state. Next week, we see a typical March pattern on the way with plenty of 40s ahead. At this point, much of next week looks dry as well, though we may have a bit of precipitation toward the end of the week. Have a great weekend!

