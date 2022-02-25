Record snowfall recorded in Des Moines on Thursday

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The National Weather Service says Des Moines has seen a near 50-year record for snow fall with the latest winter storm to move through the state.

The service says 5.2 inches of snow was recorded Thursday at the Des Moines International Airport. That tops the 5.1 inches recorded on the same day in 1975.

The weather service says Polk City, about 13 miles north of Des Moines, also recorded 5.2 inches of snow Thursday.

Other Iowa communities saw a range of snow totals, from around 1 inch to 4.5 inches in Indianola and Pella.

