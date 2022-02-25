Iowa woman worried for the safety of her family in Ukraine

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Laura Yoder currently lives in Dubuque but is originally from Ukraine. Much of her family still lives in Ukraine, including her Son TJ and his wife Victoria, as well as, their 15-month-old son Marc.

TJ and his family packed what they could into their car and began driving to the border when they heard bombs falling overnight.

“I hear her crying. She’s saying I’m not gonna leave my husband and there is I hear All other women crying, you know and kids screaming and it’s awful,” said Laura Yoder recalling what she heard on the phone with her daughter-in-law.

For nearly 24 hours, the family was at the Ukraine Poland border debating what to do. It came to make a gut-wrenching decision to separate the family.

“He was telling his wife, honey, you have to live, take the baby and dog and live. Because he says no matter what, you know, I gonna stay here and we’re gonna have to fight,” said Yoder.

The President of Ukraine announced Thursday that all men ages 18 to 60 are banned from leaving the country.

“There are lots of people trying to go through, you know, they already opened borders so people can, but they do not let their husbands or sons cross,” said Yoder.

Laura’s grandson Marc suffers from a medical condition that causes cysts on his brain. The family worried they would not be able to give Marc the medical attention they needed if they stayed in Ukraine.

“He needed medical treatment you know, we cannot they couldn’t stay there so they have to go somewhere and it’s not safe anymore,” said Yoder.

Laura has remained in touch with her daughter-in-law as she crossed into safety in Poland.

“They are walking right now she says it’s dark there and cold she wrapped the baby in a stroller and just has a stroller and a few bags on her,” said Yoder.

Yoder has a family that did not leave the country, including her 78-year-old father.

“We have a storage shed. So under storage sheds, they had to, they had to dig like a hole. And they had to dig more there. So it was three kids. They took their kittens and their puppy I think, my dad who’s 78-years-old, my brother, and that’s what they were planning,” said Yoder.

Yoder struggles to wrap her head around the violence going on in the place she once called home.

